Travis County Democratic Party responds to vandalism at Sixth Street headquarters

The party's chair responded to the vandalism, saying "extremists" resort to destruction when they "cannot win hearts and minds on the merit of their policies."

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Democratic Party (TCDP) said Tuesday that its headquarters on East Sixth Street was vandalized late Monday evening.

The TCDP said "extensive damage" was done to both doors and the exterior walls were spray-painted with graffiti. Photos provided by the TCDP show the graffiti appears to read, "Reconstitute the Communist Party" and "The working class can have only 1 party."

The TCDP said no staff or volunteers were present at the time of the vandalism and there appears to be no damage to the interior of the headquarters, nor any items missing.

TCDP Chair Katie Naranjo issued the following statement in response to the incident:

"Travis County Democrats are coming off a strong election cycle where we made historic gains. We flipped the last seat held by a Republican by electing Ann Howard to the Commissioners Court and we protected Rep. Vikki Goodwin in House District 47 to turn Travis County completely blue. We are undeterred by these acts of vandalism and remain committed to continuing the organizing and community building needed to empower voters to support policies and candidates who believe in lifting people up.

We will continue to speak truth to power in support of science, essential workers, access to healthcare, gun safety, criminal justice reform, anti-racism, and climate change. TCDP calls on all political parties to denounce vandalism and elevate discourse on policy and politics. Extremists resort to violent behavior and destruction when they cannot win hearts and minds on the merit of their policies."