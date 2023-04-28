Travis County Democratic Party wins $2.2M judgement against man who firebombed headquarters in 2021

Last May, Ryan Faircloth was sentenced to six years in prison for firebombing the Austin office in September 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in January 2022.

A district court judge has issued a judgement of more than $2.2 million against the man convicted of firebombing the Travis County Democratic Party (TCDP) headquarters in September 2021, according to a Friday press release from the TCDP.

The judgement was issued in favor of the plaintiffs, the TCDP, and three individuals who were impacted by the attack: TCDP Chair Katie Naranjo, Executive Director Cynthia Van Maanen and then-Special Projects Manager Brian Stoller.

Just after 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2021, a fire broke out at the TCDP headquarters located at 1311 E. Sixth St. Employees in the neighboring businesses called 911 and put the flames out with a fire extinguisher.

On Oct. 1, the Austin Fire Department said arson investigators, along with the FBI, arrested Ryan Faircloth in connection with the fire. Faircloth was charged with arson and carrying a prohibited weapon – in this case, a Molotov cocktail.

Arson investigators said Faircloth threw what appeared to be a rock at the window on the headquarters' front door, then placed the Molotov cocktail inside the door. In their release Friday, the TCDP said Faircloth also threw a smoke bomb and an artillery-shell firework inside the headquarters. The resulting fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, according to the TCDP.

In November 2021, the TCDP and party staff members filed the civil lawsuit against Faircloth.

In January 2022, Faircloth reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors in the case. According to the TCDP's release, Faircloth admitted in his plea agreement that he "targeted the political party offices inside the building because he opposed current government policies (and positions he believed to be taken by the Democratic Party)."

In May 2022, a judge sentenced Faircloth to six years in prison and ordered him to pay $12,472.84 in restitution and a $5,000 fine.

Now a judgement of $2,239,102.34 has been issued against him.

“It is vital to our democracy that we hold any individual who seeks to take violent action against our government, elections, and political parties accountable,” Naranjo said in the press release. We initiated this lawsuit to protect voters, volunteers, and campaign workers across Texas from any future attacks. It is our right to freely participate in our elections and government without intimidation or fear of attack. All would-be domestic terrorists are put on notice: violence is not an acceptable form of political participation, and you will be held accountable for your actions.”

“The target of this attack wasn’t just an office or a building," Van Maanen said in the release. "Faircloth targeted our volunteers, staff, and all the people who make up our Party because of the hard work we do to make Texas a better place."