Travis County DA announces three acts-of-violence convictions in the past week

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Three cases of assault or abuse resulted in criminal convictions this past week, the Travis County District Attorney's Office reported.

The first conviction took place on Friday, June 10. Jabbar Bostic, 44, was convicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child following jury deliberation on June 9. The offenses occurred in summer 2009, and Bostic was arrested in August 2021 and then re-indicted in May 2022.

A Monday, June 13, conviction involved 62-year-old Woodrow Maybin, whom the jury convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a young child against four victims. Deliberation began June 10. Maybin's arrest came in July 2018 following offenses from February 2008 to May 2018.

Monday also saw 42-year-old John Wofford plead guilty to assault family violence with a prior conviction. His plea occurred prior to the jury selection. Police arrested Wofford in December 2020 on charges of aggravated kidnapping and assault strangulation as well as the aforementioned assault family violence.

“Our office is committed to holding people who commit acts of violence accountable,” said José Garza, Travis County district attorney. “We hope these verdicts bring closure and peace to the victims in these cases and their families.”