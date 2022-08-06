Austin murder, child sexual abuse cases lead to criminal convictions

A jury found 22-year-old Reginald Williams guilty of murder in the death of 17-year-old East Austin College Prep student Emmet Infante-Ramos.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County District Attorney's Office announced convictions last week for a child sexual abuse case and a murder case.

On Thursday, a Travis County jury found 34-year-old Lewis Wheeler guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Austin police arrested Wheeler in December 2018 following allegations of sexual abuse from 2005 to 2009.

He was reindicted on March 31, in preparation for the trial.

Then on Friday, a jury found 22-year-old Reginald Williams guilty of murder in the death of 17-year-old Emmet Infante-Ramos. The East Austin College Prep student died in a shooting following a drug deal in October 2019.

On Oct. 13, 2019, shortly before midnight, police officers were called to the 400 block of Fiesta St., where Infante was found with a gunshot wound on his lower left torso. About an hour later, he died at a hospital.

Police detectives later spoke with Infante's girlfriend, who told APD that she drove them to Fiesta Street for a drug deal. She said Infante sold "carts" – also known as THC vaping cartridges.

Police arrested Williams four days after the fatal shooting for an unrelated charge. He received a murder charge while in custody.

“Our office takes acts of violence seriously and is committed to holding people who commit violent crimes accountable,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. “We hope this brings closure and peace to the victims and their families.”