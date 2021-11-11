Travis County corrections officer arrested for smuggling contraband into facility

The arrest came after an inmate told a supervisor that the officer was bringing contraband into the Travis County Correctional Complex in exchange for money.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Travis County corrections officer has been arrested and charged with bringing prohibited substances and items into a correctional facility – a third-degree felony – the sheriff's office said Friday.

Travis County Sheriff's Office (TSCO) officials it received a report from an inmate on Oct. 20 that corrections officer Jose Esquivel was bringing contraband into the Travis County Correctional Complex in exchange for money.

TCSO said it immediately opened an internal affairs investigation and followed up with a criminal investigation. According to TCSO, Esquivel was "reassigned to administrative duties that did not involve inmate interaction."

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez released the following statement:

I’m disappointed that a Travis County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer engaged in this kind of act. When one of our own is arrested, the impact is felt throughout the agency. We hold our employees to a very high standard of conduct and accountability. When it comes to our attention that an employee has potentially violated the law, we act swiftly to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.”

Esquivel has been with TCSO since Sept. 10, 2018, officials said. According to the sheriff's office, his case is still under review for administrative or disciplinary action.