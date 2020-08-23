Police say it is unclear if the two parties involved in the stabbing knew one another.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen football player Gabe Cololey has been identified as the teen who was killed after being stabbed at a Walmart in Calallen.

Police say the suspect stabbed Cooley in the middle of the crowded store Sunday afternoon. The suspect has been identified as 20 year old Billy Ferguson.

“We had to lockdown the Walmart to get everyone else out because we had an active crime scene at the moment,” said Lieutenant Freeman with CCPD.

Witnesses say Cooley was standing in the middle of one of the aisles when Ferguson approached him and stabbed him multiple times.

Police say it is unclear if Cooley and his attacker knew each other. One witness 3News spoke to say the attack came out of nowhere.

“People need to be aware of their surroundings,” said the witness.

Cooley was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. A motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.

The tight knit Calallen community gathered at wildcat stadium Sunday night for a memorial in honor of Cooley.

Cooley played on the Calallen High School Football team as a backup running back. Coach Phil Danaher says Cooley’s teammates asked him to open the stadium so they could gather in Cooley’s honor.

“Our whole community just heartbroken, sad and it makes them sick because he was such a great young man. You know very respectful of everybody, very supportive of everybody. His teammates really respected him and loved him,” said Calallen ISD Athletic Director Phil Danaher.

The football team will be honoring Cooley during Calallen's opening football game this Friday with a special ceremony.

Danaher adding that Cooley was also a member of the Calallen soccer team.

Calallen football coach Stephen Hrncir shared his condolences on twitter.

Here's what happened:

Corpus Christi police were dispatched to the Walmart located off US-77 in Calallen on Sunday afternoon for reports of a stabbing.

Police say it is unclear if the two parties involved in the stabbing knew one another.