SAN ANTONIO — Three people from West Texas have been arrested for allegedly trafficking a teen from Odessa to San Antonio with the intention to prostitute her, according to court records.

Eric McConal and Vanessa Arriaga, both from Odessa and Erek Brown, from Pecos, are accused of trafficking a teen last October.

Last October, SAPD officers went to Marriott hotel on Bonham Street after hotel staff called about there being drug paraphernalia (needles) and a rifle in a room.

There, they met Vanessa Arriaga and the teen. Both told police that they were from Odessa and staying in a room that belonged to Eric McConal.

Arriaga told police she was related to the teen when police questioned her age. The teen went along with this and told police Arriaga was her guardian and that her parents were aware she was in San Antonio.

According to an affidavit for Arriaga, McConal had reportedly asked hotel staff for a welfare check into his room earlier in the day; staff called police after coming across the rifle and needles.

A further search by officers yielded drugs and drug paraphernalia in both Arriaga and the teen's bags. Arriaga told police McConal put the drugs there, according to court records.

After being arrested on a misdemeanor charge, the teen was taken to the SAPD Youth Services office.

It was there that the teen admitted she was sick from drug use and asked to go to the hospital. She told police Arriaga and Erek Brown drove her to San Antonio to meet McConal.

During SAPD's first interview with the teen, the officer asked if she had made any dates, to which the teen replied, "I ain't no prostitute."

When asked if the Brown and McConal were pimps, the teen told the officer, they were" too dumb to be pimps."

The affidavit notes that she didn't deny or admit to knowing if Arriaga was a prostitute.

The teen was then transferred to the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center where she was discovered to be a runaway from Odessa.

During his initial interview with police, McConnal told police Brown had brought Arriaga and the teen as "presents" to the hotel. He admitted to having sex with Arriaga but not the teen. Additionally, he told police he rented a car and gave the two women money to go back to Odessa.

McConal was eventually identified to be a convicted felon.

During a second interview with the teen, she told police she met Arriaga at a "trap house" in Odessa. She said Arriaga helped her evade police and get meth, before introducing her to Brown.

After being introduced to Brown, the teen told police that Brown and Arriaga had her change her clothes and appearance to be presentable "to party in San Antonio."

Once she arrived at the hotel in San Antonio, she told police she was injected with drugs by McConal and Brown and wasn't sure if she'd had sexual contact with either. She did however tell police that she didn't have any STDs before arriving in San Antonio and believed she had acquired STDs during her stay.

McConal was arrested in Odessa in January and told them he hadn't been honest with the police in San Antonio.

He identified Brown as a pimp and admitted that he agreed to help get the teen and Arriaga to San Antonio to prostitute them. He also admitted that Brown was his drug supplier and had brought meth from Odessa to San Antonio.

Evidence on social media revealed that Brown was trying to find a "lil Mexican girl" from other traffickers with the intention to bring her to San Antonio to make money, according to court records.

All three have been arrested for 'trafficking of person, prostitution.'.