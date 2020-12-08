3-week-old boy found dead in bucket of tar; Collin County couple arrested

"...I've seen a lot of crazy things but this is the first time I've found a dead infant in a bucket of tar and hopefully the last," said Sheriff Jim Skinner.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The Collin County Sheriff's Department arrested Roland and Donna Grabowski late Saturday following an investigation into the disappearance of their 3-week-old child.

Sheriff Jim Skinner confirmed to WFAA that the child was found in a five gallon bucket of tar.

The Princeton couple faces multiple felonies including tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair human corpse, abusing a corpse without legal authority, and abandoning or endangering a child.

Skinner tells WFAA that the initial call into authorities came as a "suspicious circumstances" call. When sheriff detectives arrived at the couple's home they were not there. Cell phone records showed the couple had traveled to Dallas.

According to arrest warrants, the Grawbowski's told "numerous lies" while detectives questioned them. The couple initially told investigators the child was being watched by a family friend, according to the warrant.

"There was an attempt to deceive us as to what had happened and the whereabouts of their child Micah," said Skinner.

Detectives arrested Roland and Donna Grabowski late Saturday and details surrounding the child's disappearance began to emerge. The warrant said the couple told friends the infant died of SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

"They took the child and wrapped him in a blanket and submerged him into a five gallon bucket of tar and put him in a shed behind the residence," Skinner said.

Micah's body was recovered and turned over to the Collin County Medical Examiner, which will determine the official cause of death.

Roland and Donna Grawbowski were arrested on multiple felony charges, records showed, and may face more.

"I've been in this business over 30 years and I've seen a lot of crazy things but this is the first time I've found a dead infant in a bucket of tar...and hopefully the last," said Skinner.