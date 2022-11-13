Three teens arrested after leading police on chase in New Braunfels

Before crashing, the three teens led police on a chase in a stolen RAV4, police said.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Three teens were arrested after leading New Braunfels Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle Saturday.

Around 8:15 p.m., the New Braunfels Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Lahn Road for a shots fired call. Police arrived and found bullet casings in the middle of the road and determined the shots had been fired from a silver SUV occupied by several males, officials said.

There was no damage or injuries reported, and police initially couldn't find the vehicle full of those responsible --- until police received another call less than an hour later, officials said.

Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Luckett Drive for a report of a similar vehicle occupied by three males possibly with guns.

Officers arrived and found a silver 2020 Toyota RAV4 that was reported stolen out of Comal County, officials said. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

The chase continued until the teenage driver lost control and crashed at South Business 35 and Spur Street. All three males that were inside the vehicle tried to run from police, but two were captured by officers a short time later.

The third male hid in a wooded brushy area of the median, but was found by drones and K-9 officers, officers said.

Inside of the SUV, officers found a handgun with ammunition that matched the shell casings found the previous shooting officers responded to earlier on Lahn Road.

All three teens are from New Braunfels. The driver, a 14-year old male, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading with a vehicle. The front seat passenger, a 15-year old male, was charged with evading on foot, theft (between $2,500 and $30,000) and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Both of those juveniles were taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center, officials said.

The third suspect, identified as 19-year old Jaydavon Aguirre, was taken to the Comal County Jail and charged with evading on foot and theft (between $2,500 and $30,000).