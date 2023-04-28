Three suspects arrested during fentanyl bust, accused by feds of association with Sinaloa Cartel

Federal officials charged the suspects with possession with intent to distribute at least 400 grams of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three suspects have been arrested this week by DEA agents who say they were dealing large amounts of fentanyl on behalf of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The three suspects -- Alexander Campos, Luis Lopez Sanchez and Ashley Cobain -- were charged with possession with intent to distribute at least 300 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

An arrest report states that a confidential source told DEA officers at the Fort Worth district office and the Fort Worth Police Department they'd be informed that Campos would be willing to distribute a large amount of counterfeit Percocet pills called M30s, and that the source could purchase them from Campos.

The source then made a deal with Campos, negotiating 125,000 pills to be bought in Fort Worth for $225,000, the report states. On the day of the deal, agents said they saw a silver Nissan sedan occupied by the three suspects arrive at a QuikTrip where they agreed to meet with the source.

After a brief conversation, the report says, the suspects and source moved to a nearby residence because suspects had to take the narcotics from a hidden compartment in the car. According to the report, law enforcement then followed all parties to the residence, where they saw Sanchez start to remove the rear passenger side door panel and take out several brick-shaped packages that looked to be containing large quantities of M30 pills.

An arrest signal was then given and the three suspects were detained, the record stated. The pills were taken and tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, according to officials.

Campos told authorities during an interview that he helped distribute drugs on behalf of the Sinaloa Cartel, the organized crime group once led by Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán. In the interview, officials said, Campos added that he had been conducting several drug transactions on behalf of the cartel for the last six to eight months.

Sanchez allegedly told officers that he had been recruited by the cartel to help distribute drugs, and that he was directed to travel with Campos and Cobain to Fort Worth.