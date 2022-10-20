Three men convicted in 2020 Travis County murder

Christopher Branham's body was eventually found in a field in eastern Travis County between Manor and Elgin.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, three men involved in a 2020 murder of a Round Rock man were sentenced for their roles in his homicide.

Christopher Branham's body was eventually found in a field in eastern Travis County. He was 26 at the time of his murder.

On Thursday, all three men waived their rights to appeal, meaning their cases will not remain open for post-conviction litigation after their sentencing.

Shooter Kyle Cleveland, 32, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 35 years. Anthony Davis, 28, pleaded guilty to murder and received a 14-year sentence. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Jamil Watford pleaded guilty to robbery and earned a 13-year sentence.

Officials said Branham was killed after he was robbed by Watford, the two co-defendants, and an additional juvenile who has since died. It is believed that the robbery occurred in a hotel room where drugs were sold.

Davis and Cleveland reportedly left the hotel with Branham and later returned without him. Three weeks later, Branham's remains were discovered in the field near Manor.

"Our hearts go out to the family of Christopher Branham. Every life lost is a loss to our community," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "We know that no amount of time will ever take away their grief, and we hope they can take a small comfort in knowing these men will be in prison and admitted to their role in the murder, along with waiving their rights to a post-conviction appeal and jury trial."