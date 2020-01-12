San Marcos police investigating reports of second home invasion at The Grove apartments

Police believe the armed suspects could be in the San Antonio area.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is investigating reports of another incident likely related to a previous home invasion at The Grove apartments.

On Nov. 20, officers responded to reports of an incident related to the home invasion that occurred on Nov. 17 at 1150 E. River Ridge Parkway. Two unidentified suspects reportedly assaulted and robbed a resident as he was entering his vehicle in the parking lot.

After forcing the victim into their vehicle, police said the suspects pointed a gun at him and demanded that he give them his apartment number. One of the suspects then stole his keys and made entry into his apartment. After stealing a number of items, police said they then told him to get out of their car and proceeded to steal his vehicle.

The victim described the suspects as two black males. One reportedly left the area in a 2006 to 2013 white Chevrolet Impala with dark-tinted windows, identical to the one used in the Nov. 17 incident. The Impala has a dent on its hood above the front grill.

The other suspect left in the stolen 2007 blue Chevrolet Tahoe with custom black wheels. Both fled southbound on Interstate 35. Currently, police believe both suspects are in the San Antonio area.

Based on their investigation, police believe the victim was specifically targeted and that he was likely targeted on Nov. 17 as well. Although police don't believe there is currently a threat to public safety, residents should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with more information should call 911 in case of an emergency, or dial 512-753-2108.