COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Carlynn Beatty, the 19-year-old Texas A&M sophomore who was hit by a car while walking home with friends has died, according to an update from her family spokesperson.

The update was posted on a website dedicated to updating friends, family, loved ones and the public on Carly's condition. The message reads:

“On September 14th 2019, our daughter Carly Beatty, a 19-year old sophomore at Texas A&M University, College Station, was the victim of a hit and run while walking home from a friend's house with her college roommates. After extensive surgeries and life-saving efforts, Carly lost her fight to recover from her injuries today. Words cannot describe our sorrow and feeling of loss.

As we look to the heavens, we know that Carly's life has touched many. A kind and generous girl, loved by her family including mom, dad, and two older brothers growing up in Frisco, Texas, as well as her extended family and friends. She enjoyed her church, her sorority Kappa Delta, and being a staff member for the Freshman Leadership Organization ("FLOC") at A&M. Her love for animals caused her to rescue many homeless pets, volunteer at the SPCA, and study veterinary science at A&M. Carly's joyful and loving spirit will be missed by many.

We are deeply touched by all of you who have reached out to our family with caring and support during this difficult time. We are grateful beyond measure and hope that you will join us in celebrating Carly’s life at her memorial service. Date and time to be announced.”

If you would like to help the family, there are links to donations on carlystrong.net

Over $80,000 has been raised in a little more than a week on her Facebook fundraising page where updates have also been posted.

The man accused of hitting Beatty, Pedro Puga, 17, of Bryan, is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $252,000 bond. He was just recently charged with two additional charges after being arrested for a second time on Sept. 21.

Pedro Puga, 17, is charged with tampering with physical evidence and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The new charges are the result of an investigation after police said he hit a woman while driving under the influence of cocaine and alcohol.

Puga's newest charges are possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and tampering with evidence. He is also facing charges of evading arrest, intoxication assault and accident involving serious bodily injury.

Puga admitted to driving drunk and being high on cocaine and Xanax at the time of the crash, police said. When asked why he didn't stop at the scene of the crash, Puga told officers he "doesn't deal with the laws."

