Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in Monterrey, Mexico

MÉXICO, Monterrey — Early Wednesday, a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was arrested.

31-year-old Jose Manuel Hernandez was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico by Mexico Federal Authorities.

Hernandez was then transported to the Lincoln-Juarez International Bridge in Laredo, Texas where Hernandez was turned over to members of the Texas Department of Public Safety CID Special Agents, United States Marshal’s Gulf Coast and Lone Star Fugitive Task Forces. Hernandez has since been extradited back to the Pecos Municipal Criminal Justice Center.

Hernandez was first arrested in March 2021 by the Pecos Police Department and the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office for multiple counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

After Hernandez was initially arrested for this offense, Hernandez was able to post bond and fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution.

In June 2021, the Reeves County Sheriff's Office issued two warrants for his arrest and he has been wanted since. Additional charges are expected for Hernandez in relation to this investigation.