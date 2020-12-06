Texas DPS seeking to identify suspects after riot at State Capitol

Officials said the suspects were captured on camera assaulting a State Trooper during the Austin protests.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas DPS is seeking the public's help in identifying six individuals it believes could be involved in a riot that took place at the Texas State Capitol during the Austin protests.

Officials said a riot ensued on May 30 around 3:30 p.m. outside the Capitol, during which several State Troopers were assaulted. Officials said property was also damaged during the incident.

Several people involved were captured on video and in photos during the active assault of one of the Troopers, the DPS said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 800-893-TIPS (8477) or 512-472-TIPS (8447). Tips can also be made at www.austincrimestoppers.org or via the mobile app P3 Tips.

Tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.