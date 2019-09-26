AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Rangers on Thursday arrested Leroy Pratt, 50, in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Sept. 27, 2018.

Officials said Pratt of Navasota was found in Grimes County, Texas, around 11:45 a.m. and he was arrested on a warrant stemming from the crash at Pearce Lane and State Highway 130 in eastern Travis County.

According to the district attorney's office, a commercial vehicle collided with a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck, killing both occupants of the truck. Pratt reportedly fled the scene.

RELATED: Police continue to search for hit-and-run suspect after crash kills two in Austin

Texas DPS Highway Patrol responded to the scene and began its investigation. The Texas Rangers joined in and assisted in locating the driver.

After several months of investigating along with the Vehicular Crimes Special Prosecution Unit of the Travis County District Attorney's Office, Pratt was identified and the case was presented to a grand jury.

Pratt was indicted on Aug. 26, 2019, on two second-degree felony counts of failure to stop and render aid.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

$227M Mega Millions ticket sold in Cedar Park, Texas Lottery says

Professor Matthew McConaughey's UT salary revealed

State rests in the Amber Guyger trial, defense to call first witness Friday morning