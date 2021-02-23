Williamson County man arrested for terroristic threat after IEDs found in his home

WCSO said that agencies will be at the location until the IEDs can safely be removed. Officials ask that the public avoid the area.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) after deputies found improvised explosive devices (IEDs) inside his home.

WCSO said 47-year-old John Christopher Crawson was arrested on Feb. 23 for the offense of terroristic threat against a family member, a third-degree felony.

According to WCSO, an investigation revealed that Crawson had made IEDs inside his home, located on the 2500 block of Santa Barbara Loop, outside the city limits of Round Rock. WCSO then contacted the Austin Police Department Bomb Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to assist them.

Precautions were made to safeguard the neighborhood and adjacent homes and only the homes in the immediate area were evacuated, WCSO said.

