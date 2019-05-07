AUSTIN, Texas — The video above is regarding boating safety following a fatal boat accident in 2017.

A 56-year-old man with three previous drunk driving convictions has been arrested after his boat hit a Texas Game Warden patrol boat on Lake Travis July 4.

Two Texas Game Wardens and an intern with Texas Parks & Wildlife were patrolling the lake on July 4, looking for impaired boaters, according to a July 5 press release from TPWD.

The patrol boat was traveling near Mile Marker 16 Thursday night when Rodney Barefield's boat hit the game wardens' boat. The two game wardens and the intern "escaped with minor injuries," the press release said.

“Our game wardens were extremely lucky to avoid serious injuries as a result of this wreck,” said Col. Grahame Jones, law enforcement director with the Texas Parks and Wildlife. “This incident illustrates exactly what our officers are out on the water trying to prevent through enhanced patrols over the holiday.”

Barefield, a Silsbee resident, was arrested by game wardens and faces a third-degree felony for allegedly boating while intoxicated. TPWD said he has three prior convictions for driving while intoxicated.

