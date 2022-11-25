Texas DPS involved shooting at Cracker Barrel in Round Rock, woman killed

RRPD is asking people to seek alternative routes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas DPS and Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) are investing a shooting that ended with a woman killed in Round Rock on Friday.

According to RRPD, they received a call around 11:50 a.m. regarding an incident involving a DPS trooper at the Cracker Barrell at 2350 N IH 35.

Police tell KVUE that the shooting happened when a woman was trying to escape arrest, that's when a DPS trooper shot her.

It's unclear if the woman shot back or if there was an exchange of gunfire, according to police.

RRPD tweeted out just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 25, "East bound East Old Settler's Blvd., at Chisholm Trail Rd. is currently shut down due to a law enforcement incident."

They are asking people to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube