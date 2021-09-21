Texas DPS seeking driver of black Honda Civic after hit-and-run in Travis County

The vehicle will have damage to the front right side, including a missing mirror.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas DPS is seeking the driver of a black Honda Civic after a hit-and-run incident in Travis County.

The incident occurred on Sept. 19 around 11 p.m. on the 9200 block of West US 290 near Ledgestone Terrace.

Officials said the vehicle, a 2010 to 2011 4-door passenger car, drifted onto the shoulder and struck a pedestrian, causing serious injury. The vehicle will have damage on its front right side, including a missing right-turn signal and mirror.

The driver was described as a man in his 20s, around 6 feet tall with short hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt at the time.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 512-424-7381.