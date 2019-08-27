TAYLOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the 2004 murder of Katara Deboise Johnson.

Because this is the Texas Rangers' featured cold case for August, a reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for tips submitted before the next featured cold case is announced.

The standard reward for information on all of the Texas Rangers' unsolved homicides is $3,000.

Texas DPS announced this increased reward on August 27, just days after the 15-year anniversary of Johnson's death. On August 25, 2004, Johnson was working a late shift at a Taco Bell. After work, she drove to her home on North Dolan Street in Taylor. The next day, she was found fatally shot inside her home. Her car had been stolen, but was later found at the Thorndale Community Pool. She was 21.

The Texas DPS said, "Johnson was a vibrant young woman who – just prior to her death had hosted a gathering at the Taylor Community Center."

The Texas Rangers are working in conjunction with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit and the Taylor Police Department to investigate this case.

The agency is asking for the public to provide information to the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8447). Information can also be submitted through the Texas Rangers cold case website or by calling the DPS Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

Tipsters must provide information to authorities to be eligible for the cash rewards.

