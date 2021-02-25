Texas DPS increases reward offer in Mason County cold case

James Charles “Jimmy” Schuessler was killed in 2001.

MASON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas DPS is seeking the public's help in obtaining new information related to a cold case dating back to 2001 in Mason County.

Officials have increased the reward to up to $6,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect or suspects, as long as the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced. A $3,000 reward for information is also being offered on the Texas Rangers' Cold Case website.

James Charles "Jimmy" Schuessler was found dead at his ranch in Mason County on Oct. 14, 2001. Officials said the man, a married father of two, had been bludgeoned to death. He had last been seen alive the previous evening.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters are asked to provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3242.