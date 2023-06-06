Texas DPS investigating hit-and-run crash that killed father, 3-year-old daughter

DPS said the incident happened around 10:24 p.m. at 5508 Delta Post Dr. in western Travis County.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 26-year-old man and his 3-year-old daughter in western Travis County on Friday.

A preliminary investigation shows a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Delta Post Drive when it “failed to give one half of the roadway” and struck a Kawasaki Brute Force 300 Utility ATV head-on.

The man and his daughter were riding the ATV, and both died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet left the scene of the crash, according to DPS.

An investigation into the crash is currently ongoing.