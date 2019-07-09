AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested for making a terroristic threat against Concordia University.

According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, around 10:20 a.m. Friday, two Austin police officers were dispatched to a terroristic threat call at the university.

A woman told police that she had a "weird" conversation with 30-year-old David Dixon that didn't make much sense. He requested his personal information and his transcript be sent back to him, which the woman said was an odd request because Dixon had never attended Concordia, only applied and been denied admission.

She placed Dixon on hold for a few minutes to try to figure out how to handle his request. When she returned to the line, Dixon said, "Are you playing with me? I will come down there and shoot up the school."

The woman then informed the Concordia police chief about the call and APD was called to assist.

At 1:40 p.m., Dixon was detained on an unrelated call.

According to the affidavit, Dixon is a known emotionally disturbed person (EDP) with mental health issues. The decision was made to place him under arrest for terroristic threat.

An APD officer was able to get the phone number from Concordia from which the call had been made. When they called the number, Dixon's phone rang, indicating he was who had called the university and made the threat.

