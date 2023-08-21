DA's office asking for no bond as Terran Green makes 1st court appearance

Terran Green, 34, faces four counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer following a manhunt that ended in a standoff last week.

HOUSTON — The man accused of injuring two Harris County Sheriff’s deputies and two U.S. Marshals is scheduled to appear in court for the first time.

Terran Green, 34, faces four counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer. Green was already out on bond for violent offenses.

On Monday, prosecutors are going to ask the judge to give him no bond this time.

Green has a long criminal history, including three stints in prison. Now, he’s accused of shooting Harris County Deputy Joseph Anderson during a traffic stop last Wednesday night.

The deputy remains in critical condition at last check.

The violence didn’t end there. Three more law enforcement officers were injured trying to take him into custody the next day.

Green was finally arrested after a standoff that lasted several hours in Atascocita.

Last week, prosecutors told KHOU 11 News they’re just grateful to not have four law enforcement funerals to plan.

"The defendant is a true habitual, so we will be filing no bond motions in each of his cases and seeking to deny his bail," Rebecca Marshall, assistant district attorney, said.

Court records show five months ago Green was arrested and charged with two felonies. He got out of jail after a judge gave him a $55,000 bond. However, he no-showed at a later court appearance.

Now, the Harris County deputies organization is calling for the judge in that previous case to resign for giving him a low bond.