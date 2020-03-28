AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old in an Austin apartment, according to Austin police.

According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, 20-year-old Marvin Bulum Pop stabbed the victim in the chest before snapping his neck. The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 26 at 7200 Duval Street, the St. Johns Square apartment complex.

Police said the altercation started after the victim had fought with Bulum Pop's younger brother. According to the affidavit, Bulum Pop intervened and wanted to fight the victim to "honor his brother's pride."

Police said the two agreed to "fight until one of them was dead," and both grabbed a knife from the kitchen. The victim reportedly changed his mind and threw the knife to the ground before Bulum Pop stabbed and killed him, according to Austin police.

According to the affidavit, Bulum Pop turned himself in to police and provided them with a confession.

Bulum Pop is being held at the Travis County Jail on an $800,000 bond.

