HOUSTON — The suspect, who police say shot an 11-year-old boy, appeared in court after being arrested Wednesday night.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted about the arrest overnight saying, “I am happy to announce members of our @houstonpolice family have taken this suspect into custody. #RelationalPolicing.”

Ketrell Beasley, 18, was out on bond on a murder charge in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man in February in Third Ward when he allegedly shot that little boy.

Last week, he bonded out again after a judge gave him a low bail.

This time a judge ordered Beasley be held without bond in the 11-year-old's shooting. He is charged with deadly conduct-discharge of firearm.

Prosecutors say Beasley was outside with an assault rifle when he shot into a unit at the Wesley Square apartment complex on Calhoun, and nearly killed the 11-year-old boy inside.

Last week, Acevedo made Beasley an example and called out local judges for letting dangerous criminals out on low bonds only to see them commit more felonies when they are out.

Beasley already faces two felonies and is on trial for murder.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM