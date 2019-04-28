TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A teenage girl was shot Saturday evening near the Lakeline Mall, according to medics.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported the girl suffered potentially life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. She was transported to St. David's Round Rock.

Police said the girl was sitting in a parked car when a male suspect walked up and fired into the vehicle, striking her before leaving the scene. Police do not believe there to be any danger to the public at this time.

ATCEMS said the incident happened at North FM 620 and North US 183 around 7:34 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

