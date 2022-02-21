17-year-old dies after being injured during brawl involving Katy ISD students, sheriff says

The teen was among the seven injured on Feb. 14 during a fight at Beckendorff Park. A charge against a juvenile has been upgraded to murder, the sheriff says.

KATY, Texas — A 17-year-old has died from the injuries he sustained a week ago during a fight at a park in the Katy area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The teen has been identified as Marlon Robinson, according to Gonazlez.

A charge filed against a juvenile in connection with the fight has been upgraded to murder, the sheriff said.

Katy ISD released the following statement after learning the news of Robinson's death:

The District has been informed that one of the youth involved in the heinous and senseless act of violence that took place at Beckendorff Family Park on February 14 has tragically lost his life due to the incident. District personnel’s thoughts are with the family, individuals and community impacted. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the lead investigating agency on the case, has apprised that three individuals have been charged and one individual has been arrested for their involvement in the altercation that took place at the park.

Robinson was among the seven people who were injured on Feb. 14 during a fight at Beckendorff Park in the 1800 block of Katyland Drive just after 3 p.m., according to Harris County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Thomas Gilliland. He said anywhere from 11 to 18 people were involved in the fight.

Authorities initially said the fight began over two girls, but later said they weren't sure what started it.

"It's not like these things happen every day," Gilliland said.

Authorities said two of the victims were stabbed and taken to hospitals via Life Flight. Officials said they believe one of the stabbing victims was 18 years old and the other appeared to be a juvenile. Both were in critical condition at the time. Two other teens were stabbed and are expected to be OK.

Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody and was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two others were taken to area hospitals via ambulance. One of them was also considered a suspect, according to Gilliland.

Here's a list of the victims, according to authorities:

Male, 18, stabbed, non-life-threatening

Male, 17, stabbed, life-threatening, stable

Male, age unknown, stabbed, non-life-threatening

Male, 16, stabbed, life-threatening, stable

Male, age unknown, blunt force trauma

Male, 19, contusions and blunt force trauma

Male, 16, contusion, blunt force trauma

According to Precinct 5 authorities, the fight started at Paetow High School and ended at the park. It's unclear if all of the people involved in the fight go to Paetow HS.

Authorities said at least one knife was found at the scene.