Woman killed in shooting on Techni Center Drive in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video states that the victim was shot and stabbed, but she was not stabbed.

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a woman died from apparent gunshot wounds in an East Austin apartment late Wednesday night.

APD said just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Fort Branch at Truman's Landing Apartments on Techni Center Drive, near US 183 and Martin Luther King Boulevard, after a woman called saying she had been shot inside her apartment.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman in her late 20s inside her apartment. She appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

APD and Austin-Travis County EMS medics treated the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:08 p.m.

Homicide detectives were on the scene investigating. APD said this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public, but no suspect has been identified or detained.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call APD's Homicide Unit tip line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

According to police, this is Austin's 20th homicide of 2023. It's the third one just this week, after a man was stabbed to death on Meridian Oaks Lane late Sunday night and a man was fatally shot near Montopolis Drive early Tuesday morning.