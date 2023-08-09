Travis County deputies investigating homicide on Wells Branch Parkway

Deputies found a woman's body after responding to a welfare check Thursday evening.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is investigating an alleged homicide that occurred Thursday evening.

According to officials, TCSO deputies received a call just before 5:30 p.m., asking for a welfare check on a woman in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased woman, covered in injuries. Detectives searched the home during the night.

There is currently no information regarding a suspect. TCSO says the incident is believed to be isolated, and that there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with KVUE for the latest news.