Taylor woman arrested in connection with deadly December shooting

Esmeralda Alderete, 19, was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on a homicide warrant obtained by Taylor police.

TAYLOR, Pa. — A Taylor woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Dec. 12.

The U.S. Marshals announced Thursday that 19-year-old Esmeralda Alderete was arrested on a homicide warrant obtained by the Taylor Police Department on Dec. 21.

Alderete was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of Jones Street in Taylor on Dec. 12. A male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the U.S. Marshals release, Taylor police conducted a homicide investigation and requested assistance from the Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (LSFTF) - Austin Division to find and arrest Alderete, who was believed to have fled the area.

The LSFT conducted a fugitive investigation and learned that Alderete may have returned to Taylor. Early on Tuesday, the LSFTF discovered that Alderete might be at a residence in the 2200 block of Jason Drive.

Law enforcement surrounded Alderete inside a residential garage, and she was arrested without incident.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Alderete was handed over to the Taylor Police Department. She will await judicial proceedings at the Williamson County Jail in Georgetown.