Taylor man charged with intoxication manslaughter after crash that killed 2

Dylan Wade Weise, 27, has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

TAYLOR, Texas — A Taylor man is facing manslaughter charges after a crash Sunday evening that killed two other Taylor residents.

The Taylor Police Department said on Sunday, Dec. 5, just before 7 p.m., the department received 911 calls about an accident at the intersection of North State Highway 95, North Main Street and Chandler Road. Officers arrived and found that a car driven by 27-year-old Dylan Wade Weise had been involved in a fatal collision with a motorcycle driven by 63-year-old Mark Becker.

According to police, Williamson County Emergency Medical Services, along with the Taylor Fire Department, were dispatched to the scene and attempted life-saving measures for both Mark Becker and his passenger, 66-year-old Nancy Becker. Both Mark and Nancy Becker were pronounced dead on the scene.

Taylor police said that the investigation revealed that Weise failed to yield the right of way by making a left turn in front of Mark Becker's motorcycle. The investigation further revealed that Weise was intoxicated and "did by reason of such intoxication cause the death of Mr. and Mrs. Becker," according to police.

Weise was arrested and has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

This is the fourth fatal crash in Taylor this year.