Driver arrested after Taylor crash that killed man and woman

TAYLOR, Texas — A driver is facing a second-degree felony charge after a crash in Taylor that killed a man and a woman.

The Taylor Police Department said on Monday at 6:16 p.m., it received a 911 call reporting a collision in the 600 block of Carlos Parker Boulevard Southwest, at the intersection of FM 973.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that a pickup driven by 40-year-old John Crayton Jr. of Austin was traveling north in the 100 block of FM 973 when Crayton drove into the intersection of Carlos Parker Boulevard Southwest and struck a car.

The driver and passenger of the car, 38-year-old Christopher Ali Vassef and 39-year-old Leonora Naomi Soriana, both of Elgin, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation revealed Crayton was intoxicated and failed to stop at the red traffic control signal. A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Crayton was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

Police said this is the second fatal crash in Taylor so far this year.

