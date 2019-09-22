TAYLOR, Texas — Authorities with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Taylor Police Department are looking for an armed and dangerous suspect after a shooting in Taylor.

According to Assistant Chief Deputy Roy Fikac, the shooting happened at a bar within the Taylor city limits shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect was last seen in a white Dodge truck.

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

