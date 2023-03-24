Austin police arrested 131 people, confiscated dozens of guns during SXSW 2023

Police confiscated 61 guns and a hefty amount of drugs during the festival.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) has released crime statistics from South by Southwest (SXSW).

During the festival, which ran from March 8 through March 18, APD said officers confiscated 61 guns and arrested 131 people. The arrests and seizures were part of an operation police launched called a "Violent Crimes Initiative," which was a collaboration with state and federal law enforcement agencies that ran during SXSW.

Police also confiscated a hefty amount of drugs during the festival, including:

3.5 kilograms of cocaine/crack cocaine

26.6. kilograms of methamphetamine

41.48 grams of fentanyl/heroin

98 pounds of marijuana

APD asks that if you have any information regarding people "who have illegal firearms, are committing acts of violence, or other crimes involving guns and drugs," contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers online or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.