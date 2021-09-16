Police arrest man after overnight SWAT situation on South Lamar Boulevard

Austin police said the incident started around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday after officers responded to a call about a domestic violence situation.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody after an overnight SWAT situation at an apartment complex on South Lamar Boulevard.

Austin police said the incident started around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday after officers responded to a call about a domestic violence situation between a man and his girlfriend at the Post South Lamar apartment complex, located at 1500 S. Lamar Blvd.

The woman was able to get away but has minor injuries. The man was taken into custody at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

This is the second SWAT situation that Austin officers have responded to in two days.

"I think that Austin is growing, and so we're seeing an influx in crime that we're trying to address. So, as things come about, we're doing the best we can to squash them and, much like today, we're often able to end them peacefully without even further violence on the police department's part," Officer Alexandra Parker said.

The KVUE Defenders, in collaboration with the Austin American-Statesman, have conducted an investigation into policing in Austin. You can watch Part 1 now on KVUE's YouTube channel. Part 2, which focuses on rising crime rates in Austin, airs Thursday night at 10 p.m.