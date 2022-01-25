LIVE: Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Central East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a SWAT situation in Central East Austin early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at the Mueller Place Apartments on Wellington Drive, just northeast of the Mueller neighborhood, at around 3 a.m. Police said they were trying to get a man to come out of an apartment after a family violence incident. The suspect had a weapon, according to police.
Police said the victim is safe and, as of just after 5 a.m., the suspect is in custody.
There is a bus on the scene for people in the apartment complex to board to stay warm as law enforcement respond to the situation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
