x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

LIVE: Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Central East Austin

The incident happened at the Mueller Place Apartments on Wellington Drive, just northeast of the Mueller neighborhood.

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a SWAT situation in Central East Austin early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the Mueller Place Apartments on Wellington Drive, just northeast of the Mueller neighborhood, at around 3 a.m. Police said they were trying to get a man to come out of an apartment after a family violence incident. The suspect had a weapon, according to police.

Police said the victim is safe and, as of just after 5 a.m., the suspect is in custody.

There is a bus on the scene for people in the apartment complex to board to stay warm as law enforcement respond to the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Iconic La Mexicana Bakery in South Austin closing, owner's daughter says

A symbol of strength: Transgender Austin weightlifter speaks out against new Texas law

New Apple campus construction in northwest Austin coming together

Central Texas teachers struggle to find affordable housing

In Other News

Austin police seeking suspect after fatal stabbing on Sixth Street