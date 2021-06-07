SWAT incident in Del Valle ends with suspect in custody

The suspect will be taken to the Travis County Jail after treatment from ATCEMS.

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect is now in custody after a SWAT incident in Del Valle on Monday.

Austin police said the call came in around 9:32 a.m. from the 1400 block of Cool Shadow Drive for a family disturbance. Upon arrival, family members exited the residence with the suspect still inside.

Police said the suspect involved had a felony warrant and the SWAT team was there to serve it.

Officials used a distractionary device and other less-than-lethal options to gain compliance from the suspect, who is now in custody.

Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and checked the suspect for potential injuries. He will be transported to Travis County Jail after treatment.