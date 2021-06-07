x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Crime

SWAT incident in Del Valle ends with suspect in custody

The suspect will be taken to the Travis County Jail after treatment from ATCEMS.
Credit: John Gusky

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect is now in custody after a SWAT incident in Del Valle on Monday.

Austin police said the call came in around 9:32 a.m. from the 1400 block of Cool Shadow Drive for a family disturbance. Upon arrival, family members exited the residence with the suspect still inside.

RELATED: North Austin SWAT response resolved, police say

Police said the suspect involved had a felony warrant and the SWAT team was there to serve it.

Officials used a distractionary device and other less-than-lethal options to gain compliance from the suspect, who is now in custody.

Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and checked the suspect for potential injuries. He will be transported to Travis County Jail after treatment.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man fatally shot by police after threatening people with a gun at hotel, RRPD says

Police looking for driver who hit 5 cars in southeast Austin before fleeing the scene

'Hope you appreciate the pain you've caused' | Judge gives 15-year-old max sentence in deadly carjacking