AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police are working a SWAT callout in East Austin after a man assaulted a family member.

The man is now barricaded in a mobile home with a gun. He is believed to be intoxicated.

Neighbors have been evacuated from the Bel Aire Mobile Home Park at 814 Airport Boulevard.

The victim, a 60-year-old man, has been taken to the hospital with serious, not-expected-to-be-life-threatening injuries.

Around 10:40 Friday night Austin 311 and 911 received calls about an assault.

Within 4 minutes, Austin Police say they had officers on scene.

According to Austin Police, the suspect is expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police do not believe there is anyone else in the home with the suspect. They are now attempting to get him out peacefully.