SWAT called to Perry Avenue, scene still active

The scene is still active and the surrounding residences have been evacuated until a resolution comes. Community members are advised to avoid the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) SWAT was called out to an apartment complex for a "family violence" call.

According to APD Spokesperson Alexandra Parker, a 911 call was made at 12:31 p.m. on Jan. 27 for "family violence with a deadly weapon" at 2213 Perry Avenue, where the Meadowbrook Apartment complex is located. Dispatchers were advised that the suspect was possibly under the influence of narcotics.

Officers arrived on the scene at 12:46 p.m. and located the victim. She was treated for her injuries on the scene, which were non life-threatening but the full extent of them has not been confirmed.

After the victim was treated, the suspect refused to leave the shared residence. APD was informed that the person was possibly still in possession of multiple weapons, which Parker clarified were knives. It has not been confirmed if they were in possession of any other kinds of weapons.

Once officers were made aware of this, the Austin Fire Department, Austin-Travis County EMS and specialized units responded to the scene to help bring a peaceful resolution.

The scene is still active and the surrounding residences have been evacuated until a resolution comes. Community members are advised to avoid the area.