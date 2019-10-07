AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police and SWAT are currently responding to reports of a barricaded subject in a northeast Austin home.

Officials first reported the incident before 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

First responders have closed off areas near Adair and Murron Drive.

Police said they responded to an incident around 4 p.m. after a 911 call from a woman advising her husband was having a "mental episode."

The man sent his wife photos of a firearm, threatening to harm himself, according to Officer Bino Cadenas.

Cadenas said police evacuated neighbors after failing to make contact with the subject. SWAT officers and hostage negotiators later made contact with him via text message on Tuesday evening, and were working with the man's wife to get more information.

Cadenas said around 10 p.m. the subject exited the house and ran to a nearby field. He was taken into custody without incident or harm and will be provided with mental health treatment.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man arrested near Louisiana linked to missing woman's death, police say

UT Austin will provide free tuition to undergrad students with family incomes below $65,000 starting in 2020