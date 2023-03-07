x
Crime

Suspect in custody after SWAT call on South Congress Monday night

Police said officers were called to the scene near the 4900 block of S. Congress Ave.

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect is in custody after the Austin Police Department SWAT team was called to an incident in South Austin on Monday night.

Police said officers responded to the scene near the 4900 block of S. Congress Ave.

According to APD, an officer was patrolling the area around 5:40 p.m. when he spotted a car with a man that had evaded him twice before.

A short pursuit ensued before the suspect ran into a house and barricaded himself. SWAT was then called to the scene.

SWAT surrounded the house and brought the man, who has felony warrants, into custody.

Police did not say what other crimes the man was accused of.

No other information is available at this time.

