There is a road closure near Old Bee Caves Road. Police are asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is responding to a SWAT callout at the intersection State Highway 71 (SH 71) and Old Bee Caves Road.

APD received a call regarding a suspicious person Tuesday afternoon. The department said in a tweet that it is a “Gun Urgent” call.

🚨 Police activity near SH-71 and Old Bee Caves Rd. Please avoid the area at this time! Call came in around 12:28 p.m. regarding a suspicious person. Problem listed has changed to Gun Urgent. 🚧 Road closure near Old Bee Caves Rd. #ATXTraffic — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) July 13, 2021

