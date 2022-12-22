SWAT call early Thursday morning, one person in custody

This was an isolated incident and is not a threat to the public.

AUSTIN, Texas — A SWAT call early Thursday morning led to one person in custody.

At 1:16 a.m. on Dec. 22, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a "nature unknown" call from a woman in an apartment complex on Little Texas Lane in South Austin. The woman was speaking in a whispered voice to the dispatcher, stating that she needed help.

When officers arrived on the scene, officers saw that the dispute was still occurring between a man and a woman. In a Facebook live from APD, officers stated that they saw a crime committed in front of them but did not go into detail regarding the type of crime.

The woman was taken from the scene and with APD victim services after officers arrived. The apartments in the surrounding area were evacuated, but the other buildings within the complex were unaffected.

SWAT officers were called in once officers attempted to arrest the man and he instead fled attempted to go into the attic of the home. According to APD, the man is now in custody and is facing felony charges.

In addition to SWAT and APD, the Austin Fire Department, Austin-Travis County EMS, hostage negotiation and peer support responded to the scene.

This was an isolated incident and is not a threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.