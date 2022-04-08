Man arrested after SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard

The man had a possible firearm and was reportedly hitting people inside a McDonald's on North Lamar near Rundburg Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested following a SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard Thursday morning.

The Austin Police Department said it received 911 calls at around 8:10 a.m. about a man with a weapon hitting people inside a McDonalds located at 9422 N. Lamar Blvd., near Rundberg Lane. Officers headed to the scene minutes later to find an injured victim and the suspect.

Police said the suspect had a possible firearm aimed at officers before barricading himself inside the fast food restaurant. The victim, a McDonalds employee, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures. The restaurant's occupants were evacuated.

APD's SWAT team was called to assist patrol officers, and the suspect was taken into custody at around 9:30 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.

