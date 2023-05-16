x
SWAT teams respond to aggravated robbery call in North Austin

SWAT teams were called because police believe a suspect barricaded themselves inside an apartment unit.

AUSTIN, Texas — SWAT teams are helping the Austin Police Department with an aggravated robbery investigation in North Austin Tuesday morning.

Teams responded to a call for help at around 9 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex off of Interstate 35. Police said someone was robbed, and a suspect had a weapon.

Residents of a few surrounding units were advised to evacuate.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

