Police charge 2 men with murder in connection with fatal shooting in North Austin

Dedreuain Reese and Milo Douglas were arrested in connection with the death of Lauren Gums on July 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a fatal shooting on Swallow Court in North Austin on Wednesday, July 7.

APD said Austin 911 received calls that a person had been shot and was bleeding at 8305 Swallow Court. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered the victim, 48-year-old Lauren Gums, unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. Medics arrived on the scene and Gums was pronounced dead at 10:49 p.m.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians were called to the scene.

On Thursday, July 8, the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined Gums' official cause of death to be gunshot wounds and the manner of death to be a homicide.

On Thursday, July 15, a warrant was issued for 22-year-old Dedreuain Reese, charging him with murder in this case. On July 16, a warrant was issued, charging a second suspect, 32-year-old Milo Douglas, with murder.

Both Reese and Douglas were located and arrested by the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force. They are both being held at the Travis County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

This is Austin's 45th homicide of 2021.