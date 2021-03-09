APD identifies woman killed in East Austin shooting

Officers responded to 9345 East U.S. Highway 290 on Friday, Sept. 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the woman shot to death in East Austin on Friday, Sept. 3.

Austin 911 received multiple shots fired calls at an apartment complex located at 9345 E. Highway 290. APD officers and Austin-Travis County EMS medics arrived on the scene and located three men with gunshot wounds. They also located a woman in the driver's seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving measures, the woman – later identified as 29-year-old Ariel Hyder – was pronounced dead at the scene. The other gunshot victims were transported to various hospitals around the Austin area. None of the men sustained life-threatening injuries and all have been treated and released.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians processed the scene and interviewed witnesses. APD said the facts of the case leading up to the shootings remain under investigation, but an autopsy ruled Hyder's cause of death as gunshot wounds and the manner as a homicide.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.

APD initially reported this incident as a suspicious death investigation on Sept. 3.

This is Austin's 56th homicide of 2021.