Police identify victim in northeast Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department have identified a man killed in a shooting in northeast Austin on Friday, Oct. 21.

Police said the shooting happened near the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Blvd., near Highway 183 and Loyola Lane. Officers were called to the scene after reports of gunshots at around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Witnesses told officers they saw blood spots in and around an apartment complex and had seen a vehicle leave the scene, with someone in the car possibly shooting out of the window.

APD dispatch advised officers that a man, later identified as 19-year-old David Samuel Medina, had been dropped off at a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.

APD homicide detectives and crime scene specialists responded to the scene and believe it was an isolated incident. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information or footage of the event is encouraged to call the APD Hotline at 512-974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477, use the Crime Stoppers app or email police.

